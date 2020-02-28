Comments
MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday.
Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points for Dallas while shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from 3-point range.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Doncic had 23 points and 10 assists.
The Mavs are now 36-24 and will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)