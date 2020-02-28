EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – Two students were injured, one of them seriously, after a stabbing attack at an El Paso high school on February 27.
The incident happened at the Americas High School just before 1:00 p.m. Officials say the second victim was injured as they tried to intervene when the first victim was stabbed.
Socorro Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Maribel Macias explained, “We had an incident where there were two individuals involved in an altercation, one of the students was hurt and based on the information we have, we had a second student that was trying to assist and also got hurt.”
After the stabbings the teen suspect fled the scene. As police searched for the boy video of a teenager detailing how he’d stabbed someone and saying that police were outside the door to his home was posted on social media. Officials haven’t confirmed if the boy in the video is connected to the Thursday attack.
The actual Americas High stabbing suspect was located at an apartment complex not far from the school and taken into custody.
Both of the injured students are expected to recover.