WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – If you walk outdoors for exercise or to get to a business, you’re facing increasing danger from distracted drivers. A new study shows pedestrian deaths hit a 30-year high in 2019.

New research finds pedestrian deaths have surged 53%. Distracted driving and walking with smartphones are factors, as is drug and alcohol abuse. All this as warming weather is bringing more pedestrians outside.

