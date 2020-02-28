Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – If you walk outdoors for exercise or to get to a business, you’re facing increasing danger from distracted drivers. A new study shows pedestrian deaths hit a 30-year high in 2019.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – If you walk outdoors for exercise or to get to a business, you’re facing increasing danger from distracted drivers. A new study shows pedestrian deaths hit a 30-year high in 2019.
New research finds pedestrian deaths have surged 53%. Distracted driving and walking with smartphones are factors, as is drug and alcohol abuse. All this as warming weather is bringing more pedestrians outside.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊