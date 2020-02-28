WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump has tapped a Texas Congressman to be the next Director of National Intelligence.
President Trump tweeted Friday evening, “I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!”
Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration to take over as director of national intelligence, following media scrutiny over his qualifications for the role.
President Trump tweeted then that Ratcliffe was “being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media” and that he would be nominating someone else to the role “shortly.”
Rep. Ratcliffe has represented Texas’ 4th Congressional District since 2015.
President Trump appointed American Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to be the acting director of national intelligence earlier this month.
He had until March 11 to pick a new permanent spy chief.