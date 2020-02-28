EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Everman ISD Superintendent Dr. Curtis Amos sent a letter to parents warning about scammers going door-to-door soliciting funds for computers.
The letter details how the group is claiming they’re in a partnership with the school district. When people open their doors, the scammers ask for credit card information. They also ask them to sign a contract and give a $200 donation with a charge of $100 per month for computers.
The nefarious individuals falsely claim they’re PCA or Apollo A La Education employees.
Everman ISD hasn’t partnered with either company.
The letter stresses that the “district would never send people to homes requesting credit information or money for computers.”
Anyone approached by the scammers is encouraged to call police.