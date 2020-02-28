Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It could be another one to two weeks before Tarrant County Public Health is able to do its own testing for the COVID-19 virus.
The department confirmed Friday it has not had any testing available to this point.
If a potential patient was identified by a local healthcare provider, a department spokesperson said they would rely on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab to do the testing to determine if the virus was present.
It could take about a week to get that result.
Tarrant was one of six counties that signed a joint statement from the Texas Conference of Urban Counties, generally aimed at assuring residents that they are closely monitoring the situation with state and federal agencies.