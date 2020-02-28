MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There are probably some tax bracket adjustments being made for one Texan who is now a millionaire after a Mega Millions lottery win.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission say a resident of The Woodlands, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won a second-tier $2 million prize in the January 31 drawing.
The winner bought the ticket at a Kroger grocery store in the city that’s about 30 miles north of Houston.
The winning ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers — 28-31-33-57-62 — but not the Mega Ball number (10). The Megaplier number was 2.
Mega Millions is played in Texas, 43 other states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It costs $2 to play the game — without the Megaplier option — and the sales cutoff time in Texas is 9:45 p.m.