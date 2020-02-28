HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 19-year-old Houston girl has been charged with injury to a child, accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew while taking a selfie video with a gun for her Instagram account.
According to an arrest affidavit, Caitlyn Smith told investigators she was babysitting her nephew at her apartment when the incident happened.
The teenager said she had 9-millimeter handgun and was taking cellphone video for her Instagram account of herself pointing the weapon in different directions — finger on the trigger.
The teen reportedly racked the slide of the gun, ejecting a live bullet on the floor. She said that after completing the video, she was having trouble removing the magazine clip and believing the safety was on squeezed the trigger in an effort to loosen it. Instead, the gun fired.
Update: the 10-yr-old child is listed in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery. The child’s aunt, Caitlyn Smith (w/f 19 yrs), has been arrested & charged with Injury to a Child-serious bodily injury. (2nd degree felony). Great work by our Child Abuse Unit and https://t.co/ik5tSVKoRy
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020
The round struck her nephew in the abdomen. The little boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. Authorities said no vital organs were hit and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the child is expected to recover.
At a preliminary hearing Thursday Smith was ordered to avoid contact with the boy. Her bail was set at $20,000.
