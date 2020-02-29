Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A cow in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo earlier this month had rabies, Texas health officials announced.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday that people who visited the barn from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 may need to be assessed for the virus.
Health officials say they’ve been in contact with the people who were caring for the cow and the animals in nearby stalls. Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals.
