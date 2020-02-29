



Shortly before noon Feb. 29, Grapevine Police and Grapevine Animal Services were notified that a homeowner spotted the animal on some property along Parr Lane.

Officers were able to confirm the bobcat still had the illegal foot trap attached to its leg, and called the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden.

The injured animal was hiding under a shed, and moved into some nearby hay as experts approached. A Fort Worth Code Compliance Officer tranquilized the bobcat so workers could move it safely.

The bobcat was then taken to Animal Emergency Hospital of North Texas, where its leg and general health were evaluated. While under sedation, medical professionals discovered the bobcat was emaciated, septic and had a heart murmur. They determined the animal would not survive surgery and made the decision to “humanely euthanize the bobcat.”

Prior to the surgery, city officials said there were plans in place for the bobcat to be moved to a wildlife sanctuary.

“The safety of our community and protection of all life remains a top priority for Grapevine Police and Grapevine Animal Services. We are grateful nobody was hurt in a confrontation with this injured and scared animal. Plans were already in place for a rehabilitator and wildlife sanctuary to care for the bobcat, and we appreciate the specialists who were willing to take in the animal.”

Officials said this case also serves as a “serious reminder that the type of foot trap used on this bobcat is not allowed” in Grapevine. However, it is unknown at this time if any charges have or will be filed in this case.

Anyone with questions about humanely trapping wildlife can call Grapevine Animal Services at 817-410-3370.