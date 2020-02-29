Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday.
Claudie Robbins celebrated his monumental birthday at Lakewood Village in Fort Worth alongside his kids, grandkids and even great-grandkids.
The now 100 year old served 30 years, making memories in France, Germany, Guam and Japan… But his favorite memory, he said was retirement.
“I guess probably retirement,” Robbins laughed. “I can finally do it as I like.”
Robbins said his new goal is to make it to 105, and if it wasn’t for his knee problems, he would be planting in his garden this weekend.