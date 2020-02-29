Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in serious condition while another is in jail following a shoot out in Dallas Friday morning, police said.
At about 10 a.m. Feb 28, police responded to a shooting call in the 14600 block of Lasater Road. When officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The individual was shortly transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.
Witnesses at the scene stated that the individual was shot during a shoot out between him and the suspect.
Police said the suspect was arrested but his name has not yet been released. He will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.