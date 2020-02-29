SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man was fatally shot by police after pointing a gun at officers at a home Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.
Just shy of 6:30 a.m. Feb. 29, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Concio Street after a woman called saying a man in her mother’s home was causing a disturbance with a gun.
When police arrived, they ushered three children outside of the house before going in. And while inside, the man — who has not been identified — pointed his gun at officers and was shortly shot by two officers multiple times.
Police Chief William McManus said the man was the on-again, off-again boyfriend of the mother of the woman who called police. The mother wasn’t at home at the time of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.