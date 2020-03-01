HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing a shooting scene and leading a 90-mile car chase in Haltom City, police said.
At approximately 4:38 a.m. March 1, police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 2300 block of Thomas Road. While en route, officers were notified that a victim had been shot at the location.
When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and led police on a pursuit that ended with the vehicle coming to a stop in Van Zandt County.
Both the driver, a 42-year-old Hispanic woman, and the passenger, a 37-year-old Hispanic man, were taken into custody without incident. They were transported to the Van Zandt County Jail to be seen by a magistrate before being transported back to Haltom City. Their names have yet to be released.
Officers that were on scene in the 2300 block of Thomas Road located the shooting victim — a 23-year-old Hispanic woman that had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.