EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 21-year-old man was found shot dead inside a Euless apartment complex Saturday night.
At about 9:17 p.m. Feb. 29, police responded to a shooting call at the Manchester Apartments off of Airport Freeway. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound in the laundry room.
Police said all involved parties and witnesses had left the scene before their arrival.
The victim — who has not yet been identified — was treated by medics and transported to Baylor Grapevine Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives are currently investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Coffee at 817-685-1535. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 817-469-TIPS or visit 469tips.com.