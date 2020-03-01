FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Farmers Branch police are searching for two children abducted in a car robbery Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. March 1, an unknown suspect stole a car that had two children in the backseat in the 4000 block of Sigma Road.
While the car owner was checking their mail, the suspect — possibly male — got in and drove off. It is unknown at this time if the suspect knew the children were in the backseat.
Police say the car is a burgundy 2017 GMC Terrain with a Texas license plate HFL1525. The Terrain’s front passenger side quarter panel is black and the front passenger side door is red.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Princess and Preston Scarlett from Farmers Branch, TX, on 03/01/2020, TX plate HFL1525. pic.twitter.com/521WVf6KR8
Preston Scarlett is a black 5-year-old boy. He is 4 feet tall, weighs 42 pounds and has a mohawk hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.
Princess Scarlett is a black 4-year-old girl. She is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has a cornrow hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a pink/green mermaid on it, blue jeans and black/pink Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 972-919-1406.