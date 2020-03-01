DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing a driver “several times” after a minor car crash in southeast Dallas Saturday night, police said.
At about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 29, police responded to a stabbing call in the 400 block of Satinwood Drive.
When officers arrived, the victim stated he was driving down the road when a car pulled out in front of him causing him to collide into another car. Police said when the victim got out of his car to view the damages, several suspects approached him and began assaulting him.
The victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he remains in critical condition.
Officers later arrested a 60-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
No names have been released at this time.