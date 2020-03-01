Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas couple is spending one more night in quarantine before coming back home to Irving.
Tyler and Rachel Torres have spent the last two weeks quarantined at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. They were among hundreds of passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where dozens of people were infected with the coronavirus.
The couple has not experienced any symptoms of the illness, and told CBS 11’s Robbie Owens last month that they’re excited to grab some Whataburger and “get on with their life.”
For the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak, visit CDC’s Novel Coronavirus 2019 website.