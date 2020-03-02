Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were shot late Sunday night at a Dallas apartment complex.
It was just after 11:00 p.m. when officers were called to the 600 block of Ewing Avenue.
Police continue to investigate, but it’s believed the shooting happened after a group of men had some type of disagreement.
All three shooting victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where one of them died.
The conditions of the two other victims aren’t known.
Investigators are still trying to find out what sparked the shootings. So far no arrests have been made.