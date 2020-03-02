FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Employees at Fort Worth-based American Airlines donned a new look on Monday.

The airline tweeted a video and said, “Today’s the day. We’ve been on a journey for more than three years to deliver a new uniform collection for thousands of #AATeam members. Our new threads have landed, and never looked so good. #AANewBlue”

“When we set out to create our new uniform collection, the clear goal was to deliver an industry-leading program with the highest levels of safety, input and choice,” said Brady Byrnes, American’s Managing Director of Flight Service Base Operations. “Today’s launch is the culmination of years’ worth of input from team members, wear testing in the operation and the highest levels of garment certification. None of this would be possible without the partnership of our union representatives, and, most importantly, the thousands of team members who provided input and feedback along the way. This isn’t just a uniform for our team members, it’s one that was created by them, and we are excited to turn the page.”

The company rolled out new uniforms four years ago as well, but problems surfaced quickly.

Workers complained the new uniforms were making them sick and some employees even sued over the issue.

This time, the company’s 50,000 employees were allowed to choose the fabric they wanted to wear.