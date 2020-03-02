Comments
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch Police detectives arrested Andrea Marie Francois in Dallas around 1:00 p.m. Monday in connection with a weekend Amber Alert.
Francois is currently in the Farmers Branch Detention Center charged with two counts of Kidnapping and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Police have not said what if any relationship she had with the children.
A young boy and girl were abducted in a stolen vehicle Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Signma Road.
The 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were found safe at a Family Dollar on Maple Avenue in Dallas.
The vehicle was later located at 7930 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas.