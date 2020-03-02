DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most Instagrammable spots in Dallas is no more.

The so-called “Leaning Tower of Dallas” finally fell today a week after demolition crews took a wrecking ball to it following its initial failed implosion a week before that.

Part of the 11-story office building at the corner North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue was left standing, at an angle, despite multiple attempts to bring it down.

The implosion’s failure turned into an internet sensation as crowds flocked to see the building frozen mid-demolition. The stubborn leftover was the core shaft that contained the elevator and stairwells.

“I saw the pictures, and I was like, ‘I have to go see it. I have to go see it’,” Eric Martinez told CBS 11 News last week.

Simply put, people love a funny twist. Many could relate to the building figuratively taking a stand — in this case, to those trying to take it down — literally.

An eyesore to some, the Leaning Tower endeared itself to many who wanted it to stay.

“We had to come get our picture with it leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now we have our own. We think it should stay,” Kelley Breeding said last week.