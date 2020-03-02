Comments
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Makers of household cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers are ramping up production due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Makers of household cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers are ramping up production due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Demand for hand sanitizers spiked 1,400% from December to January, according to market researchers at Adobe Analytics, and a supplier to smaller manufacturers of hand sanitizers warned its customers Monday that it’s running out of product to sell them.
The World Health Organization on Friday upgraded the global risk from the new coronavirus to “very high” as the outbreak continued to widen.
Health officials are advising people to disinfect countertops and other frequently touched surfaces to help contain the virus.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊