DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas fugitive wanted in connection to cartel lawyer, Juan Jesús Guerrero-Chapa’s murder (who was gunned down in Southlake seven years ago) was arrested in Mexico by authorities there.
Ramon Villarreal-Hernandez, was extradited from Mexico to the United States on charges of federal conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and stalking.
Villarreal-Hernandez, was found in Mexico City, Mexico and detained in May 2018. He was then taken for extradition proceedings in Mexico City. Villareal-Hernandez was escorted back to Dallas by special agents with the FBI’s Legal Attaché Office (Legat) in Mexico City and arrived on Friday, February 28 at DFW Airport.
On May 22, 2013, Guerrero-Chapa was murdered at Southlake Town Square. Villarreal-Hernandez is accused of being a key piece to planning and funding the operation to kill Guerrero-Chapa.