DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time, this season a Dallas Mavericks player has been named Western Conference player of the week. The NBA announced today that Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis has been awarded the honor for games played from Monday, February 24th through Sunday, March 1st.

This is the second time that the 7’3″ Latvian has been named player of the week in his career, and it comes after leading the Mavs to a 3-1 record averaging 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, all team highs for that stretch. Porzingis’ week was capped off with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in Sunday’s win over Minnesota. He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only Dallas player ever with a 35 point, 10 rebounds, and 5 block stat line. Porzingis was also named player of the week back in 2017 as a member of the New York Knicks.

Teammate Luka Doncic was named player of the week back in November, and the pair become the first Mavericks teammates to win player of the week in the same season since 2014 when Nowitzki and Monta Ellis accomplished the feat.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference player of the week marking the first time this season that two European players have been named in the same week.

In his 47 games this season Prozingis is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks on 30.8 minutes per game. Porzingis has also registered 21 double-doubles this year, which ties his career-high for most in a single season.