DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department told five officers to stay home and took five squad cars out of service for cleaning, due to concerns over potential exposure to coronavirus after an arrest on Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment unit in the 5900 block of Hudson Street.

When officers arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue had taken the 24-year-old suspect an area hospital for injuries he sustained from an assault.

He was treated by medical staff and released back to Dallas officers and taken to jail and charged with Assault Family Violence.

Two sources told CBS 11’s Andrea Lucia the man has no symptoms.

She also confirmed he is not in the Dallas County Jail.

A few things…

Two sources confirm the man arrested has no symptoms.

Officers say it’s common for suspects to fake illness to avoid jail. No way to confirm that happened here, but based on what Dallas PD has learned, it’s allowing officers to return to work tomorrow. https://t.co/MKQWlm5mX7 — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) March 3, 2020

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Detention Services officers notified Dallas police of a possible case of COVID-19 involving the suspect.

He was taken to Parkland Hospital by a private ambulance.

Dallas Police said in a statement, “Per our contagious disease policy, all five officers that came in contact with the arrested person were notified of the potential exposure and was given a day off for precautionary reasons. All officers are expected to return back to work at their next tour of duty. Marked squad cars (5) were immediately removed from service for cleaning.”

Dallas Police say the department is working with medical professionals to draft a protocol for officers to ensure their safety.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office explained late Monday night, during the screening process, the suspect indicated he had traveled internationally.

That’s when he was taken to Parkland Hospital for a more detailed medical screening.

“The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has an extensive intake screening process, which was expanded recently in acknowledgement of the Coronavirus concerns. There has not been and are not currently any cases of the Coronavirus in the Dallas County Jail,” the department said in a statement.