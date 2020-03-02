GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former volleyball coach for several North Texas high schools is behind bars facing three sexual assault-child charges.
Anthony Clark, 45, was a volleyball coach at Carroll High School when police said he met the victim outside of campus.
He worked for Lewisville ISD at the time of the offenses. All of the crimes happened in Grapevine, according to police, but Clark was never employed by GCISD. In addition to Carroll ISD and Lewisville ISD, Clark has also worked at schools in Keller ISD and White Settlement ISD.
All three second degree charges involve the same victim, who was 15 years old at the time of the offenses in 1999 and 2000. The victim came forward in January, 2020.
Police said no other victims have made allegations against Clark. Anybody who was a victim, or any parent who believes their child could be a victim should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.
Clark was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Monday, March 2, 2020. Bond is set at $25,000 for each charge, for a total of $75,000.
He is no longer employed at a school.