DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden brought some fresh support to his campaign rally at Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday, and Pete Buttigieg, who ended his on Sunday, endorsed rival Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters behind the former vice president’s White House bid.

Sen. Klobuchar introduced Biden at the rally around 8:40 p.m.

“I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his,” she said.

“It’s time for a president who represents all of America,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “And it is time for a president who will bring dignity and decency back to the White House.”

Beto O’Rourke also said he was endorsing Biden.

Texans, along with voters in 13 other states, cast ballots in the primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3.

The first thing Biden said to the crowd was, “If you’ll have my back, I’ll have yours.”

Biden is coming off a convincing victory in South Carolina on Saturday. It was his first primary victory.

“To anyone who has been knocked down, this is your campaign,” Biden said.

The Biden campaign reported back-to-back days of $5 million fundraising hauls, by far the best 48-hour stretch of his campaign.

Biden himself touted the threshold Sunday night on a call with donors, according to one person on the call.

