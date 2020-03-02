



– The Metroplex is a mere 10 days away from the average last freeze. This is a date that signifies the start of the growing season and a date when many North Texans start putting in freeze-sensitive plants.

The Dallas/Fort Worth area has recorded freezes as late as early April so it is no guarantee that your plants will survive an early start.

Should you risk it this Spring? The odds would appear to be in your favor (not intended to be a Hunger Games pun).

We had fewer freezes at DFW Airport than we normally get this winter season. Even though the first freeze of the season arrived very early (10/30, the earliest in 27 years) the last time it got to freezing or below at DFW was last Thursday (2/27).

There has been a trend since we started this century of an early last freeze (an early start to the growing season). We shattered the record just three years ago when the last freeze happened on January 8, the earliest ever recorded in the 122 year weather history.

The forecast for next 12 nights at DFW doesn’t even include a night in the 30s, much less in the LOW 30s.

This follows the official temperature outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. It calls for a good chance of above-normal temperatures for most of the United States. In fact their outlook for the entire month of March looks much the same, above normal temperatures.



Personally, as a local gardener I’m going for it and already planting early. The earlier start, the bigger the plant by mid-summer.

Unless of course a hard freeze comes in late Spring. Then the risk of having to re-plant, a costly mistake.