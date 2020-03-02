HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Haltom City Officers have identified a man and woman arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing a shooting scene and leading police on a 90-mile car chase.
Rhoda Jimenez, 42, and Armando Diaz, Jr., 37, are in jail.
At approximately 4:38 a.m. Mar. 1, police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 2300 block of Thomas Road. While en route, officers were notified that a victim had been shot at the location.
When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and led police on a pursuit that ended with the vehicle coming to a stop in Van Zandt County.
Both the driver, Jimenez, and Diaz, were taken into custody without incident. They were transported to the Van Zandt County Jail to be seen by a magistrate before being transported back to Haltom City.
They are both being held at the North Richland Hills Jail on charges of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Officers that were on scene in the 2300 block of Thomas Road found the shooting victim — a 23-year-old Hispanic woman that had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.