



– On the eve of the Super Tuesday primary elections, most of the participating states — including Texas — are preparing for severe weather, heavy rains and possible flooding.

There are 14 states holding primaries on Tuesday: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

The severe weather risk in Texas includes the southern counties of the Metroplex and the Hill Country. Damaging winds and large hail are the main risks., said CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray.

A stationary front dropped over the Southern Plains and Deep South will trigger thunderstorms and increase the risk for Isolated Flash Flooding.

The best bet for voters heading to the polls in states with a severe threat would be to go in the morning, when the severe potential is at its lowest for the day.

More than 20 million people in southern states — that include Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi — may experience some strong to severe storms, primarily threatening damaging winds and hail.

The heaviest rain will extend from Dallas to Atlanta. Rain will be more isolated across the Northeast, but for areas of Vermont and Maine, that rain will be mixed with snow at times.

In 2008, Super Tuesday was stormy in the Southeast. There were more than 500 official storm reports from 15 states, with 131 of those being tornado reports.

Thankfully, that level of severe weather is not forecast this year, but it only takes one powerful storm to impact voter turnout.

