FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU senior guard Desmond Bane is the winningest mens’ basketball player in school history.

He has taken an unconventional road to get there.

Bane was part of a high school graduating class of 20 students in Richmond, Indiana.

The Horned Frogs were the only power conference program to offer him a scholarship.

Built like a football player, he says people often confused him as such.

In fact, when he was approached on campus by students wondering if he played football, he would answer, “no.”

Desmond jokes there was no conversation after that. The students just kept walking.

Now, everyone on campus knows who he is. In the top five in several of the school’s all-time major categories, Bane says he owes it all to his support back home.

As he tells the story, his mom had him at a young age. His father got in trouble and got sent back to Nigeria. His grandmother already had so much on her plate.

Bane’s great-grandparents stepped up to the plate.

They raised him since he was a kid, and have instilled the belief in him, that he can accomplish anything.

It was his 19-point second half that carried TCU past second ranked Baylor.

Now, he’ll try to do the same against top ranked Kansas.

Bane has had a long, winding road to success, but says he wouldn’t trade it for the world.