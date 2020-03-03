FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Forney porch pirates were busted for drugs during a traffic stop Monday.
At about 8:25 p.m. Mar. 2, police saw a vehicle that matched the description of one used in a porch piracy incident earlier in the day. When officers conducted a traffic stop, they were able to search the vehicle and, instead of finding stolen packages, found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
Victoria Mendoza, 38, and Daniel Sias, 47, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sias admitted to stealing property from porches; however, no stolen property was recovered in the vehicle.
The Forney Police Department is currently investigating the case and additional charges are likely.
Anyone with additional information about this or any other incident are asked to contact the FPD at 972-564-7607.