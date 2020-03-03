NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSNEWS.COM/AP) – At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville.
At least eight people are dead — some of those killed were in the city of Nashville and others in Benton, Putnam and Wilson Counties, east of the city.
Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville.
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020
Police say the twisters caused dozens of buildings to collapse across the city, leaving a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and broken trees.
Images on social media showed extensive damage to buildings, mangled wires on downed power lines and structures that are now unrecognizable as the tornado had reduced them to rubble.
The tornado near downtown reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. Other areas reporting extensive damage included Mt. Juliet, downtown Nashville and Germantown.
One of the twisters hit the CBS Nashville affiliate directly. WTVF-TV described damage around town as extensive.
◊◊◊ Click Here For The Latest On The Story At cbsnews.com ◊◊◊