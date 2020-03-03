



– As of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders led Texas with 29% of the votes (308,106) to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 25% (272,426).

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in third place with 18% of the vote (186,746) followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 12.6% (132,550).

There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas.

Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg have all visited North Texas in recent weeks, with Biden visiting Dallas just hours before polls opened for Super Tuesday.

The two Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America’s future, were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 presidential nomination fight.

The clash between Biden and Sanders, each leading coalitions of disparate demographics and political beliefs, peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democrats’ 2020 nomination fight will stretch all the way to the party’s July convention or be decided much sooner.

It was increasingly looking like a two-man race.

The former vice president and the three-term senator took aim at each other from dueling victory speeches separated by 2,500 miles Tuesday night.

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden charged in Los Angeles, knocking one of Sanders’ signature lines.

And without citing his surging rival by name, Sanders swiped at Biden from a victory speech in Burlington, Vermont.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a list of past policy differences with Biden on Social Security, trade and military force. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

Mike Bloomberg’s sole victory was in the territory of American Samoa.

The billionaire former New York mayor will reassess his campaign on Wednesday, according to a person close to his operation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

Elizabeth Warren had yet to post any early wins and lost her home state of Massachusetts to Biden in a devastating defeat.

