IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne appears to be a step closer to becoming a Congresswoman.
She was leading big in Tarrant, Dallas and Denton Counties which covers the 24th Congressional District after Rep. Kenny Marchant announced he’s retiring.
Four other candidates ran for the Republican nomination.
Van Duyne left her post at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s office in Fort Worth last August.
“I am so honored to get to work with every single one of you,” Van Duyne told supporters during a watch party on Super Tuesday. “I saw you making phone calls late in the night, I saw you on the weekends working, writing all of those notes over and over again. I will tell you from the bottom of my heart it has just been an absolute privilege, an honor, and an amazingly humbling experience.”
Van Duyne was Mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017 before going to work for the Trump Administration.
“I think what you’ve seen is people want a fighter, they want someone with backbone, someone with spirit, and they want somebody with a voice, a very loud and articulate voice that’s going to our values, not just in the area, but throughout the country. You’re going to have a very loud voice when I get up to Congress up in DC and I want to thank everyone in here.”