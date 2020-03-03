DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former presidential candidate and Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke took the stage at the end of Joe Biden’s presidential rally in Dallas Monday night and was up early Tuesday at the former vice president’s campaign headquarters.
The polls hadn’t been open an hour and O’Rourke was busy again talking about the reasons he’s endorsing Biden and the ways he hopes to boost the campaign.
“I think he’s [Biden] uniquely the candidate in this field who can beat Donald Trump in November,” O’Rourke said. “I think he’s uniquely the person who can assemble the coalition to be able to achieve a very ambitious agenda, whether it is climate, reducing gun violence or expanding access to healthcare.”
O’Rourke is among the Democrats, including recent ex-candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, rallying behind Biden after his strong South Carolina victory.
More than 2 million people had already voted in Texas before Super Tuesday, with more than a million of those casting a ballot in the Democratic Primary.
Check out the video above to hear more about O’Rourke’s plans on the campaign trial, focus on state house races and thought on his political future.