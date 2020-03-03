Comments
DALLAS/FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Amid the growing concerns of the coronavirus spreading in North Texas, both the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Fort Worth are taking precautions.
The Fort Worth Diocese said if a member is ill, they are not required to attend Sunday Mass. The Diocese has routinely asked parishioners to stay home if they are ill so as not to expose others to their illness.
The Diocese also suspended the distribution of the Precious Blood on Jan. 10 due to the outbreak of the flu.
In light of the continued rise in flu cases and concerns about the coronavirus, the Diocese of Dallas announced Tuesday they’re following precautions:
- Please stay home if you are sick or are experiencing symptoms. If you are ill, you are not bound by the obligation to attend Mass, including on Sunday. Out of charity to others, sick individuals should not attend Mass or other liturgical events.
- Distribution of the Precious Blood from the chalice is suspended until further notice.
- The Sign of Peace is temporarily suspended. After the Our Father and Prayer of Peace by the priest, the Lamb of God will follow immediately.
- We do not encourage the holding of hands during Mass.
- If applicable, please strongly consider receiving Communion in your hand rather than on the tongue.
The Diocese continues to be in touch with state and local health authorities and will alter these directives as needed. Please let us continue to pray for all who are sick and affected by this virus.
