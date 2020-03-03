DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is calling for a 25% reduction in domestic violence-related aggravated assaults.
In a letter directed toward Dallas Chairwoman Jennifer Gates, Mayor Johnson said stopping domestic violence is a key part in fighting violent crime in the city.
“While not explicitly outlined in the Dallas Police Department’s violent crime reduction plane, I believe that stopping domestic violence must be a key part of our strategies to fight violent crime. Some of the increases in violent crime we have seen have been driven, directly and indirectly, by domestic violence.”
Last year, Dallas had more than 1,800 family violence aggravated assaults — an increase of about 2% since 2018. In addition, the police department linked 32 of the city’s 210 homicides in 2019 to domestic violence.
“We cannot accept the status quo, and we must continue to work, to the best of our ability, to stop the scourge of violence in the home and between intimate partners. And as with our broader violent crime issues, we must all commit to playing a part in the solution.”
Johnson continued to say that in the next three years, he would like to set a goal of a 25% drop in domestic violence-related aggravated assaults. He also requested that The Domestic Violence Task Force report a series of “data-supported and community-driven recommendations” regarding ways to achieve the following by Oct. 1, 2020:
- Increase shelter space in Dallas to ensure no victim seeking assistance is unable to access accommodations and services.
- Ensure Dallas police officers, both patrol officers and family violence detectives, have adequate training and tools needed to respond appropriately to domestic violence incidents.
- Integrate domestic violence education into Dallas and Richardson ISD’s curriculum.
- Provide improved on demand transportation services for victims of domestic violence.
- Identify obstacles or circumstances that increase risk of severe injury or death for victims and create actionable plans to address these obstacles.