DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer turned herself in this morning to the Red Oak Police Department for the offense of injury to a child.
The charge against Senior Corporal Latoya Carrington stems from an offense that happened on January 15, 2020 in Red Oak.
Carrington has worked with the department since July 2001 and is assigned to the Youth Operations Unit.
She was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigations by the Internal Affairs Division.