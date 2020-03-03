FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With only 3% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger leads challenger Chris Putnam 57% to 43% in the Republican primary for Texas’ 12th Congressional District which is includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Wise Counties.
The long-time Congresswoman, first elected in 1996, addressed supporters at her watch party in Fort Worth shortly before 8:00 p.m.
“Five generations of my family have lived in Tarrant County, so that’s who we are, so I don’t think you can just move into this district and say, ‘I’ve never lived in this district, but I want to head this district.’ It just doesn’t work that way.”
Former Colleyville Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam is the challenger who has said Granger isn’t conservative enough.
In 2016, Granger said then candidate Donald Trump should remove himself from consideration for the presidency after lewd comments about women recorded 11 years earlier came out.
But Granger, now the ranking member on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, points to President Trump’s endorsement of her on Twitter in December.
Putnam said it hasn’t hurt him. “Most people will understand very clearly that was the politics of impeachment, he needed every single House vote.”
While Granger is backed the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that include Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.