Campaign 2020Primary Election Results Here Now | Video
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS News Election Special Super Tuesday: High Stakes
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:12th Congressional District, Campaign 2020, Challenger, Chris Putnam, DFW News, incumbent, Kay Granger, North Texas, primary election night, Republican, Republican Primary

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With only 3% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger leads challenger Chris Putnam 57% to 43% in the Republican primary for Texas’ 12th Congressional District which is includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Wise Counties.

The long-time Congresswoman, first elected in 1996, addressed supporters at her watch party in Fort Worth shortly before 8:00 p.m.

“Five generations of my family have lived in Tarrant County, so that’s who we are, so I don’t think you can just move into this district and say, ‘I’ve never lived in this district, but I want to head this district.’ It just doesn’t work that way.”

Rep. Kay Granger speaks to supporters on primary election night. (CBS 11)

Former Colleyville Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam is the challenger who has said Granger isn’t conservative enough.

In 2016, Granger said then candidate Donald Trump should remove himself from consideration for the presidency after lewd comments about women recorded 11 years earlier came out.

But Granger, now the ranking member on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, points to President Trump’s endorsement of her on Twitter in December.

Putnam said it hasn’t hurt him. “Most people will understand very clearly that was the politics of impeachment, he needed every single House vote.”

Texas Republican Candidate for 12th Congressional District Chris Putnam (CBS 11)

While Granger is backed the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that include Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply