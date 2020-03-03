ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — About 10 minutes after polls closed on Super Tuesday, Chopper 11 hovered above dozens of people in line at an Allen polling place.
Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. was still allowed to vote.
But with strong interest in Texas’ Democratic presidential primary, voters at several polling sites have reported delays of an hour or more.
CBS 11 reporter Jennifer Lindgren tweeted her mother-in-law waited two-and-a-half hours to vote in North Dallas on Tuesday.
In Harris County, home to Houston, elections supervisor Michael Winn blamed Republicans’ refusal to allow for the sharing of voting equipment.
Instead, many polling sites have had much longer lines for the Democratic primary than the Republican primary, in which President Donald Trump and Sen. John Cornyn are expected to win easily.
El Paso and other areas in the Mountain Time Zone are still open for another hour.
