PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A witness in the investigation of a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for lying to FBI agents and tampering with a witness.

Authorities say Abdul Khabir Wahid wasn’t directly involved in the attack carried out by Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi in Garland.

GARLAND, TX – MAY 4, 2015 : Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team investigate the crime scene outside of the Curtis Culwell Center after a shooting occurred the day before, on May 04, 2015 in Garland, Texas. During the “Muhammad Art Exhibit and Cartoon Contest,” on May 03, Elton Simpson of Phoenix, Arizonia and Nadir Soofi opened fire, wounding a security guard. Police officers shot and killed Simpson at the scene. The provocative cartoon event was billed by organizers as a free speech event while critics deemed it to be anti-Islamic. (Photo by Ben Torres/Getty Images)

Simpson and Soofi were killed by police after the pair opened fire.

Wahid was convicted of falsely portraying what transpired when Simpson and Soofi visited him days before the attack. He was also convicted of witness tampering for urging Soofi’s brother to not talk to agents.

