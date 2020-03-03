EARLY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 10-year-old student from Early, Texas has been arrested for sexually assaulting another child on a school bus last month, police said.
On Feb. 6, police received a report from the victim’s mother claiming that a sexual assault occurred on an Early ISD school bus.
During an investigation, the victim was examined by a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse in the Hendricks Medical Center in Abilene. Evidence was collected from the victim and submitted to the DPS lab.
The 10-year-old suspect was later interviewed and DNA evidence was also collected to be sent to the lab, police said.
Officials said the alleged assault occurred on a school bus in the parking lot when the bus driver “stepped off the bus to assist another child to get on.” No charges are pending against the bus driver.
A directive to apprehend was issued through the juvenile probation officer and the 10-year-old suspect was arrested on Feb. 13.
The case is still pending lab results and prosecution.