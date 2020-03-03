AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Secretary of State’s Office received reports that voters were receiving robocalls stating election misinformation related to Tuesday’s primary elections.
The office tweeted, “Our office has received reports of robocalls stating misinformation about today’s primary election. To be clear, all eligible voters should vote today. Look to @VoteTexas as your source for accurate election information. #TrustedInfo2020”
Spokesman Stephen Chang says the calls were telling voters that Republicans would vote on Tuesday while Democrats and independents would vote on Wednesday.
The Secretary of State’s Office has the number the calls were made from and has reported the calls to federal authorities.
It’s unclear who is responsible for the calls, which were made across the state.
