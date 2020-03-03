FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Long-time Texas State Senator Royce West appears like he will face MJ Hegar in a Democratic runoff election to see who will face Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.
“We look forward to it and will continue to work as we have in the past. We will redouble the effort we have engaged in, in these last few months in order to be successful in the runoff,” State Sen. West said.
Hegar, who lost a close 2018 House race, is backed by her party’s hierarchy.
West said, “Yes, we’re going to have to raise money. Yes, the Democratic National Campaign Committee has put its thumb on it and given the person the advantage without interviewing other persons. You know the story of David and Goliath, I will end up being David.”