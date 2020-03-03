Comments
HARRIS COUNTY (CBDFW.COM/CNN) – The University of Houston is joining other institutes of higher learning in the state and will now waive tuition and mandatory fees for students with family incomes of $65,000 or less.
In a bid to keep college accessible, the university is also offering tuition support to students coming from families with adjusted gross incomes between $65,001 and $125,000.
Tuition at UH costs anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 per term, depending on the area of study. That number goes up with mandatory fees, which vary.
The new tuition assistance program does not cover books or room and board. Click here to learn more about requirements for the program.
A number of other Texas schools have lowered the income thresholds in recent years. Last summer the University of Texas at Austin announced a similar program for first-time freshmen starting at the school in the 2020 fall semester.