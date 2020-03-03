FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An American Airlines flight to DFW was diverted to St. Louis Tuesday after a passenger attempted to open a door mid-flight, a witness said.
Suhailah Jamal, a passenger on flight 2300, took a video of another passenger getting removed from the plane by St. Louis Law Enforcement and DPS, and her brother shared it on social media.
Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger tried to open the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY
— KingFazir🤴🏽 (@KingFazir) March 4, 2020
He said the passenger tried to open the door on the flight from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to DFW.
The name of the unruly passenger has not been released at this time.
I swear to God if I’m on a flight and someone try’s opening the door they are going to wish they had!
If they would give these nutcases 15 or 20 years in prison, these crazy act would suddenly stop. As it is now, they just slap them on the hand and let them go.
They need to make the penalties tougher and longer….This dog should be arrested for attempted murder of the amount of passengers on the plane….
MUSLIMS LIVE THIS LIFE FOR THE NEXT LIFE. THEREFORE, SIMPLY FEED THE CORPSE OF THE REJECT TO HOGS. HE WON’T GET HIS VIRGINS THEN.
.
Sudden cabin decompression can be fatal to many nearby passengers and crew. … Just another crazy that should have been in an asylum instead of released on the street. … But Liberals know best. … “The mentally challenged have rights, too.”
.
I wish the media wouldn’t keep reporting these stories. There is no way in hell anyone can open a door of an airliner in flight. There is over 12 tons of air pressure holding the door shut.
Exactly!
No one can open any door while in flight. Let them try all they want and wear themselves out. Its not physically possible. If more people, and the media, were aware of this reality, these events would stop being reported as panic news.
Thank you, scottpcook. hope others read and understand.
This is why the shuttered asylums should be reopened ASAP. They were closed when a young New York lawyer wanted to make a name for herself by suing the state of Pennsylvania alleging that an inmate named Romeo was being imprisoned against his will. What wasn’t revealed was the fact that Romeo was admitted because he tried to kill his mother.
Now all the Romeos are out and make up a large component of the homeless and various other killers.
It doesn’t matter that you can’t open a door in flight, he would have been taken out on a stretcher at room temperature had I been on the flight. Idiots need to learn that pain will be their future.
@cbs11 I was on this flight and have additional video if you are interested.
Call me crazy, but aren’t there fu**ing LOCKS on these doors??? Or can any 4 year old just grab the handle like it’s a closet door and open it at 35,000 feet?
Locks are unnecessary. Cabin pressure holding doors closed is far too great, in flight, to allow doors to open. Probably looks as scary as hell to passengers who do not know that, though.
Yeah man any a hole tries this while I’m on a flight he probably won’t be alive when we land!
SOUNDS LIKE ONE MUSLIM TERRORIST WAS RECORDING THE ACTION OF ANOTHER.
Able to open or not.. I would beat that ass non-stop until someone put me out.. curb stomp that fool on the end of the chair.