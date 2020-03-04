ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman led police on a chase — an extremely slow speed chase — while there her 4-year-old son was in the back seat through Rowlett and into Rockwall this afternoon.
Five police vehicles kept a steady pace behind the driver. The front right wheel of her car was damaged during the chase.
Eventually the chase ended at the Children’s Park North daycare where police surrounded the car. A negotiator with the Rockwall Police Department started speaking to the woman almost immediately.
After 15 – 20 minutes of negotiating, several officers broke the back window to retrieve the child, who police said lives with his grandparents.
The boy’s mother refused to exit her car, seemed to pass out and even started fighting officers. They eventually removed the woman, who was handcuffed and taken away by ambulance.