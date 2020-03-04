(CBS 11) – Lobo (born Roland Kent LaVoie on July 31, 1943 in Tallahassee, Florida) is an American singer/songwriter and guitarist who was popular on the adult contemporary charts during the 1970s.
From 1971-1979, he charted eight times on Billboard, with his most successful song “I’d Love You To Want Me” from 1972, which got to #2 and a #1 hit on the adult contemporary chart.
Today’s song was his last one to chart in the top 10, called, “Don’t Expect Me To Be Your Friend.” It finished at #8 and was also a #1 hit on the adult contemporary chart for two weeks.
Written by himself and recorded on the Big Tree record label, it was originally released in June 1972 and reissued in December that year. From 1973-1979, he charted five more times but not to the success he had enjoyed earlier.
The song runs 3:43. A beautiful song.